TenUp 1-Day Volume Tops $6,667.00 (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 77.9% against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $396,389.87 and approximately $6,667.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002843 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.