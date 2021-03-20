TenUp Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded 69.2% higher against the US dollar. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $339,911.47 and approximately $1,936.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00039933 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002475 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

