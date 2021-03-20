TERA (TERA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $122,156.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and $122,156.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.57 or 0.00456752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00060494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.87 or 0.00660770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00074997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

