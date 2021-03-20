Terra Trading Up 51.8% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Terra has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and $455.72 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $21.75 or 0.00037097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 953,232,766 coins and its circulating supply is 407,480,804 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

