Terracoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $235.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $310,288.46 and $235.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,352.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.80 or 0.00926329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.93 or 0.00355388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.