TerraKRW Market Cap Hits $43.69 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and $2.77 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 48,385,049,324 coins and its circulating supply is 48,384,320,215 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

