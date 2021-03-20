Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $9.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.77 billion. Tesla reported sales of $5.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $47.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 billion to $53.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.46 billion to $86.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $654.87 on Friday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $628.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $745.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

