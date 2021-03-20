Tether Market Cap Hits $39.52 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $39.52 billion and approximately $77.95 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00455270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00140574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00695041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 40,636,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,437,067,876 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

