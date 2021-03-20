Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $4.44 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Tezos token can now be bought for about $4.44 or 0.00007555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $370.56 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00035466 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009403 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 763,726,960 tokens. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

