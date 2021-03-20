The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.92

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.92 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 28,994 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41. The company has a market cap of £62.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.