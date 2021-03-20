The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

