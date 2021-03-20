The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 232.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $255.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.32.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

