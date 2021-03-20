The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce sales of $468.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.85 million and the lowest is $441.50 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $330.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,105.74 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $296.73 and a 12-month high of $1,236.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,081.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.76.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

