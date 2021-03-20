The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,737 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $28,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,507,000 after buying an additional 4,021,627 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $5,146,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock worth $86,740,414. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

