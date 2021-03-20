The Force Protocol Hits Market Cap of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.00392670 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 125% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.