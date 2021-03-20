The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report sales of $10.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.01 billion and the highest is $10.89 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $8.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $40.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.21 billion to $43.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.66 billion to $44.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $344.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.47. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $133.26 and a 12 month high of $356.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

