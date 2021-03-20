The Graph (GRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $308.28 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $308.28 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.90 or 0.00647027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034213 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

