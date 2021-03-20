The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.78. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

NYSE HSY opened at $154.70 on Friday. The Hershey has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $156.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $147.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

