The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,176,000 after purchasing an additional 506,422 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 104,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 226,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 32,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

Shares of HD traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,729,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,183. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.34 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

