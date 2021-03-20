The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 576,952 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 1.03% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $151,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,604.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 141,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 133,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 316,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.86. 709,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

