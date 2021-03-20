The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 105,579 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $53,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.