The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 30,152 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $53,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

