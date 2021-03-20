The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $53,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $171.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.