The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 554,488 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554,488 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.41% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $50,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,642,000 after purchasing an additional 406,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,306,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,473,000 after purchasing an additional 491,342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

