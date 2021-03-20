The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $51,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of MNST opened at $87.92 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

