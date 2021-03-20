The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.32% of Pool worth $47,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $2,757,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $2,656,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

POOL stock opened at $340.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.12 and its 200 day moving average is $343.57. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

