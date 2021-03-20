The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,146 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.70% of Comerica worth $54,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Comerica by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Comerica by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

