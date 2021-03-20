The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $36.52 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $36,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

