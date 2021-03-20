The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $44.36 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 57,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $44,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $63,897,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 351,727 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,680,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,399,836.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,047 shares of company stock worth $21,675,577. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

