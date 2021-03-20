The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.47 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $50,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

NYSE:COF opened at $126.43 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

