The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $54.41 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Illumina worth $54,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,028 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $415.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

