The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $37,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $343.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at $46,664,158.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

