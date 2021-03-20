The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,667 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $52,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $164.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $169.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

