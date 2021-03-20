The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.37% of Alliant Energy worth $47,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. H2O AM LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

