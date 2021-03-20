The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,993 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.29% of Canada Goose worth $53,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Canada Goose stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

