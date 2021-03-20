The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 31,203 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,203 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.52% of NiSource worth $45,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

