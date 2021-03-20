The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 34,171 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.42% of Ares Management worth $51,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. HMI Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 23.7% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 354,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,138,000 after acquiring an additional 324,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 276,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $9,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,040 shares of company stock valued at $27,950,301. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

