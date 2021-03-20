The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 496,643 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $44,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $192,558,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,944,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

