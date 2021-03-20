The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 87,072 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 87,072 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of SEA worth $46,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,198 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in SEA by 693.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SEA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $577,226,000 after acquiring an additional 566,275 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $193,320,000 after acquiring an additional 560,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $109,479,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $214.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day moving average is $196.12. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

