The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $45,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 936,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 141.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,884,000 after acquiring an additional 392,753 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after acquiring an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

NYSE LHX opened at $197.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

