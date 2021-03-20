The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of The New York Times worth $72,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NYT opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

