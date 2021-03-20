The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

PGR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.