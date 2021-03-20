The Sandbox 1-Day Volume Hits $136.31 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $388.13 million and $136.31 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069547 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.