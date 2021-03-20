The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of The St. Joe worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The St. Joe by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The St. Joe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The St. Joe by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in The St. Joe by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

JOE opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,296,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.