The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,023 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth about $4,512,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TKR opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

