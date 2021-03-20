The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,975 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 5.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $41,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 237,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 263,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. 1,890,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,386. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.