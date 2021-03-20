Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $107.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00234304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.17 or 0.03550488 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,262,569,600 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

