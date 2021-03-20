THETA Market Capitalization Hits $8.42 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $8.42 billion and approximately $279.36 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $8.42 or 0.00014330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00641235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.