Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,992,000 after purchasing an additional 383,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 191.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 299,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 541,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

