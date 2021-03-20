Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $23,654.52 and $72,918.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.99 or 0.00345759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.